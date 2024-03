Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort extended an invitation to its esteemed guests for a remarkable Ramadan celebration, said a press release.

Dhaka Regency invited guests to join an exquisite buffet – iftar and dinner – featuring an array of delectable dishes, along with exclusive offers, the release said.

Selected cardholders and Dhaka Regency Premier Club Members can enjoy buy one get one free offer on buffet iftar and dinner at Grandiose Restaurant at the price of Tk 6250.