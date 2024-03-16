Five shops gutted in Habiganj fire

Five shops were gutted in a fire near Zora bridge in Mirpur area under Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Friday.

The fire originated from a shop in the area around 12:30pm this afternoon and soon engulfed the adjacent business establishments. As a result, five shops were completely gutted, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bahubal Model Police Station Moshiur Rahman said.

Being informed, firefighters of Shaistaganj Fire Services and Civil Defense unit rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after one hour of efforts, he said.

The extent of the damage could not be known immediately, the OC added.