Jhenidah-1 MP Abdul Hyee passes away

Jhenidah-1 constituency MP and president of the district Awami League Abdul Hyee has passed away at the age of 71.

He breathed his last around 4am (local time) on Saturday at the Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand where he had been on life support for last some days.

His personal assistant Shahidul Islam confirmed his death news from Thailand.

Abdul Hyee left behind wife, a daughter, two sons and a hosts of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

He had been admitted to Dhaka’s LabAid Hospital with Liver cirrhosis and pneumonia after January 7 nation elections. Later, he went to Thailand for better treatment on January 18.

Abdul Hyee was born in Mohammadpur village of Shailkupa upazila. He was the youngest of the three sons and two daughters of his parents.

He was elected MP from Jhenidah-1 in the 2001 elections.

In 2001, he was elected the convener of the Jhenidah district Awami League. In 2005, Abdul Hyee became president of the Jhenidah district Awami League. In the ninth national parliamentary election held in 2008, he was re-elected with AL ticket.

He served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock from 2012-2014. In the 12th national elections, he was again elected MP as the Awami League candidate.

In 2022, he was elected the president of the Jhenidah district Awami League for the third time at the district Awami League conference. In the latest national election, he won again as Awami League candidate.