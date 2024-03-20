5 energizing breakfast recipes for women on the go

Micromanaging housework and making healthy meals for family members while juggling a work schedule is nearly impossible without some assistance.
Biswarup Chatterjee, executive chef at Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi, shared helpful recipes for women on the go who want to maintain a healthy diet while advancing in other areas of their lives.
Try the following recipe to enhance your holistic diet experience:
Aushadhi Concoction
Ingredients:
10 gms Ashoka
10 gms Shatavari
10 gms Ashwagandha
10 gms Lodhra
10 gms Garcinia
01gms Saffron
10 gms Lemon grass stem
15 gms Turmeric fresh
Method:
Take 500 ml of water and soak all the ingredients overnight. Boil everything together for at least 10 minutes and strain it through a muslin cloth. Enjoy hot.
Raggi Idly Burger
Ingredients:
500 gms Raggi flour
10 gms Yeast
1 kg Soya chunks
500 gms Grated fresh coconut
50 gms Roasted chana dal
20 gms Green chilly
5 gms Black mustard seeds
300 gms Lactose-free cheese
200 gms Rocket lettuce
200 gms Tomatoes
200 gms Chipotle mayonnaise
50gms Onions red
30 gms Garlic peeled
50 gms Cajun spice
200 ml Olive oil
Salt as per taste
Method:
For raggi idly make a batter of raggi and 300 ml of water and yeast. Cover it with a plastic wrap and keep it overnight to ferment. Use an idly mould and steam the idly.
Take 100 ml of olive oil in a pan, add onion and garlic and sauté till translucent. Add the soya chunks in that and keep cooking for 10 minutes and add Cajun spice and salt as per taste.
Continue cooking till all the water has been absorbed. Run the mixture through a mincer to get it finer and make patties of 150 gms each. Grill the patties in a pan till it gets crisp from outside.
For the coconut chutney- Take 50 ml olive oil in a pan add mustard seeds, chana dal & green chillies and sauté it. In a mixer grinder add the mixture and fresh grated coconut and bled it with 50 ml of water.
Arrange the burger- Spread the chipotle mayo on the idly and top it up with, tomato slice patty, rocket lettuce & cheddar cheese.
Serve the idly burger with freshly grated coconut chutney.
Norwegian Salmon Gravlax & Sous Vide Egg Benedict
Ingredients:
500 gms Salmon fillet
10nos Organic eggs
250 gms Lactose-free butter
250 gms Multigrain loaf
100 ml Olive oil
20 gms Crushed pepper
20 gms Dill leaves
30 gms Lemon juice
500 gms Himalayan pink salt
400 gms Sugar
Salt as per taste
Method
Marinate the salmon with dill leaves and lemon juice. And cover it completely with sugar and Himalayan salt and keep it for 24 hours.
Remove the salt and sugar coating and the moisture released from the fillet. Dry it completely using a paper towel. Slice it thinly.
Sous vide 5 eggs using sous vide machine and food-grade plastic bags at 70 degrees centigrade for 30 minutes.
Make hollandaise sauce using lactose-free butter, lemon juice, and crushed black pepper.
Toast the multi-grain bread in olive oil, and top it with sliced salmon, eggs and hollandaise sauce. Use a dill leaf for garnishing.
Hair Bless Granola Bar
Ingredients
100 gms Almond
100 gms Peanuts skin less
100 gms Walnuts
250 gms Sunflower seeds
50 gms Flax seeds
100 gms Rolled oats
100 gms Cornflakes
100 gms Fruit loops
200 ml Floral honey
15 gms Cinnamon powder
100 gm Brown sugar
200 gms Mixed dried berries
Method
Crush the sunflower seeds and remove the outer shells, take all the nuts and seeds in a tray and toast it. Crush the mixture roughly and keep it aside.
In a pan take honey, sugar and cinnamon powder and cook it until it gets lightly caramelised. Mix everything and roll it into a slab. Bake it at 140 degrees centigrade for 15 minutes and let it cool.
Cut it into a bar shape and serve.
Raspberry Indulgence
Ingredients:
500 gms Sugarfree dark chocolates
1 L Almond milk
100 gms Fresh raspberry
250 gms Cream cheese
100 gms Icing sugar
200 gms Oats
150 gms Dry berry powder
Method:
Blend all the aforementioned ingredients till it becomes smooth. Garnish with fresh raspberry and icing sugar, and serve it in a glass. The recipe is for a minimum serving of five portions.