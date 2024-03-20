5 energizing breakfast recipes for women on the go

Micromanaging housework and making healthy meals for family members while juggling a work schedule is nearly impossible without some assistance.

Biswarup Chatterjee, executive chef at Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi, shared helpful recipes for women on the go who want to maintain a healthy diet while advancing in other areas of their lives.

Try the following recipe to enhance your holistic diet experience:

Aushadhi Concoction

Ingredients:

10 gms Ashoka

10 gms Shatavari

10 gms Ashwagandha

10 gms Lodhra

10 gms Garcinia

01gms Saffron

10 gms Lemon grass stem

15 gms Turmeric fresh

Method:

Take 500 ml of water and soak all the ingredients overnight. Boil everything together for at least 10 minutes and strain it through a muslin cloth. Enjoy hot.

Raggi Idly Burger

Ingredients:

500 gms Raggi flour

10 gms Yeast

1 kg Soya chunks

500 gms Grated fresh coconut

50 gms Roasted chana dal

20 gms Green chilly

5 gms Black mustard seeds

300 gms Lactose-free cheese

200 gms Rocket lettuce

200 gms Tomatoes

200 gms Chipotle mayonnaise

50gms Onions red

30 gms Garlic peeled

50 gms Cajun spice

200 ml Olive oil

Salt as per taste

Method:

For raggi idly make a batter of raggi and 300 ml of water and yeast. Cover it with a plastic wrap and keep it overnight to ferment. Use an idly mould and steam the idly.

Take 100 ml of olive oil in a pan, add onion and garlic and sauté till translucent. Add the soya chunks in that and keep cooking for 10 minutes and add Cajun spice and salt as per taste.

Continue cooking till all the water has been absorbed. Run the mixture through a mincer to get it finer and make patties of 150 gms each. Grill the patties in a pan till it gets crisp from outside.

For the coconut chutney- Take 50 ml olive oil in a pan add mustard seeds, chana dal & green chillies and sauté it. In a mixer grinder add the mixture and fresh grated coconut and bled it with 50 ml of water.

Arrange the burger- Spread the chipotle mayo on the idly and top it up with, tomato slice patty, rocket lettuce & cheddar cheese.

Serve the idly burger with freshly grated coconut chutney.

Norwegian Salmon Gravlax & Sous Vide Egg Benedict

Ingredients:

500 gms Salmon fillet

10nos Organic eggs

250 gms Lactose-free butter

250 gms Multigrain loaf

100 ml Olive oil

20 gms Crushed pepper

20 gms Dill leaves

30 gms Lemon juice

500 gms Himalayan pink salt

400 gms Sugar

Salt as per taste

Method

Marinate the salmon with dill leaves and lemon juice. And cover it completely with sugar and Himalayan salt and keep it for 24 hours.

Remove the salt and sugar coating and the moisture released from the fillet. Dry it completely using a paper towel. Slice it thinly.

Sous vide 5 eggs using sous vide machine and food-grade plastic bags at 70 degrees centigrade for 30 minutes.

Make hollandaise sauce using lactose-free butter, lemon juice, and crushed black pepper.

Toast the multi-grain bread in olive oil, and top it with sliced salmon, eggs and hollandaise sauce. Use a dill leaf for garnishing.

Hair Bless Granola Bar

Ingredients

100 gms Almond

100 gms Peanuts skin less

100 gms Walnuts

250 gms Sunflower seeds

50 gms Flax seeds

100 gms Rolled oats

100 gms Cornflakes

100 gms Fruit loops

200 ml Floral honey

15 gms Cinnamon powder

100 gm Brown sugar

200 gms Mixed dried berries

Method

Crush the sunflower seeds and remove the outer shells, take all the nuts and seeds in a tray and toast it. Crush the mixture roughly and keep it aside.

In a pan take honey, sugar and cinnamon powder and cook it until it gets lightly caramelised. Mix everything and roll it into a slab. Bake it at 140 degrees centigrade for 15 minutes and let it cool.

Cut it into a bar shape and serve.

Raspberry Indulgence

Ingredients:

500 gms Sugarfree dark chocolates

1 L Almond milk

100 gms Fresh raspberry

250 gms Cream cheese

100 gms Icing sugar

200 gms Oats

150 gms Dry berry powder

Method:

Blend all the aforementioned ingredients till it becomes smooth. Garnish with fresh raspberry and icing sugar, and serve it in a glass. The recipe is for a minimum serving of five portions.