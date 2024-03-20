Mustafizur Rahman departs for IPL

Mustafizur Rahman has left Dhaka for India to participate in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This year, he will represent the Chennai Super Kings.

“Excited and looking forward to my new assignment. Heading to Chennai for IPL 2024. Keep me in your prayers so that I can deliver my best,” Mustafizur wrote on his social media page before departing Dhaka.

Mustafizur previously played for four different IPL teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mustafizur updated his social media to announce his safe arrival in India.

This year’s IPL will kick off on Friday with a match between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mustafizur is the only Bangladeshi cricketer participating in this year’s IPL.

Mustafizur was included in Bangladesh’s XI for the third ODI against Sri Lanka where he bowled decently and picked up two wickets. However, he couldn’t bowl his full quota of ten overs because he was stretchered off the field after suffering from cramps.

MS Dhoni’s team will start their campaign on 22 March against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mustafizur might make it into the XI on Chennai’s slow deck as CSK’s designated death bowler Matheesha Pathirana is out injured.