‘BNP wants to destroy country’s achievements in the name of Indian product boycott’

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP wants to destroy the achievements of the country in the name of boycotting Indian products.

“Is it possible to boycott Indian products? Is the boycott proposal realistic amid the situation of Bangladesh and India, the transactions of essential goods and other exchanges between the two countries?” he said.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists after the opening ceremony of seven flyovers built under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT, Airport-Gazipur)project virtually joining from the Secretariat, reports UNB.

Quader said the BNP leaders are now tired of their own failures and the party activists are disappointed. “I don’t see consistency in the words of their leaders. Moin Khan sought help from India in restoring democracy. Again, Rizvi is showing his anti-Indian stance by throwing his shawl and setting it on fire. They actually want to destroy our achievements in the name of boycott.?

Responding to a question whether there is any thought of mid-term elections, the minister said, “Why would the government think like this? There is no logic, no reality. Election will be held as per the constitution. There is no mid-term election in our Constitution.”

Asked whether the Eid journey would be comfortable, he said all concerned have been entrusted with different duties and he hopes that everyone will perform their duty with devotion. “I hope this Eid journey will be completely comfortable.”