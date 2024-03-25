UNSC passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has passed the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages as the United States abstained from the vote.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution on Monday.

Speaking after the vote, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield blamed Hamas for the delay in passing a ceasefire resolution.

“We did not agree with everything with the resolution,” which she says is the reason why the US abstained.

“Certain key edits were ignored, including our request to add a condemnation of Hamas,” Thomas-Greenfield said. She stressed that the release of captives will lead to the increase in humanitarian aid in the besieged coastal enclave.

Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays said this is a “very, very significant” development.

“After almost six months … the vote, almost unanimous,” has demanded a lasting and immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“The US has used its veto three times,” Bays said. “This time, the US let this pass”.

“Resolutions of the Security Council are international law, they are always seen as binding on all the member states of the United Nations,” he added.

The vote came amid international calls to bring the months-long conflict to an end, as Israeli forces pummel Gaza with one of the most destructive campaigns, and humanitarian conditions in the besieged strip reach critical levels.

More than 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and conditions under total Israeli siege and bombardment have pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, the UN has said.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, mostly women and children, while the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger.