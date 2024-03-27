Moulvibazar electrocution: Last survivor Sonia dies too

After parents and three siblings, 10-year-old Sonia Akter, who was critically burnt in electrocution on Tuesday at their house in Moulvibazar, has also succumbed to her injuries.

She breathed her last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 4am on Wednesday.

With Sonia, all the six family members died from electrocution.

Sonia was under observation whole day on Tuesday at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where she was first admitted with 25 per cent burns. Later, she was shifted to Dhaka at 10pm for advanced treatment.

Earlier, Sonia’s father Fayzur Rahman, 52, mother Siri Begum, 45, brother Sayem, 10, and sisters Samia Begum, 16, and Sabina, 13, died of electrocution after a snapped electric wire fell on the roof of their tin-shed house at Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district early Tuesday during storm.

At that time, Sonia was critically injured and rescued by the villagers.