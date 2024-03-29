Young girl found dead inside Moulvibazar forest

A young girl, who was missing since Wednesday (March 27), found dead inside a forest at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday afternoon.

The victim Rekha Begum, 20, daughter of Ruhul Amin and a resident of West Singur village under Baramchal union, found hanging with a branch of a tree inside the forest at Nowabagan area under the upazila, said police.

According to the deceased family members, Rekha got married with one Riaz Mia, son of Selim Mia of the same village, about a year ago. Later, they divorced each other over a family dispute two months earlier.

On March 27 (Wednesday), Riaz forcibly took out the girl from her house and both of them went into missing since then, they said.

Locals spotted the victim on Friday (March 29) afternoon and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the spot and sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Kulaura Police Station inspector Kyashoinu.

The legal action was being taken in this regard, added the police official.