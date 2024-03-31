SI killed as private car loses control in Sunamganj

A sub-inspector (SI) of police was killed and another police man injured when a private car lost control in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj upazila on Sunday.

The accident took place around 11 am on the Sylhet-Sunamganj road at Noagaon village under Purba Pagla union of Shantiganj upazila.

The deceased Mohiuddin Ahmed, was an SI at Sunamganj Court.

According to police and locals, the two police officers were going to Sunamganj from Sylhet by a private car. On the way, the private car lost control and hit a roadside electric pole in that area. SI Mohiuddin died on the spot and ASI Mamun was seriously injured.

Shantiganj Police Station sub-inspector Subhas Das confirmed it.