Eid vacation to remain 3 days, begins from April 10: Cabinet secretary

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain on Sunday said that the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation will be three days beginning from April 10.

He said this at a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Hossain said offices will remain open on April 8 and April 9. But, anyone can take casual leave, if they want, he said.

On Sunday, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order recommended extending the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one day on April 9.

The cabinet secretary said the government has taken decision to relax the existing conditions for getting allowances of widow and husband abandoned women. As per the decision, woman whose income is lower than Taka 15,000 per year would get the allocation from now, he said.

The Cabinet Division has approved the draft ‘Widow and Husband-Deserted Women Allowance Scheme Implementation Policy-2024’ in principal. At present, a total of 25.75 lakh 550 women are getting the allowances across the country.

The cabinet secretary said it has been made mandatory to pay this allowance through G2P (Government Direct to Person) system through mobile financial services. And online application and selection has also been institutionalized, he said.

The Cabinet Division also approved the draft of ‘Import and Export Act-2024’ in principal.

Besides, the Cabinet Division approved the draft of three more bills–‘Payment and Settlement System Act-2024, Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Regulation of Immovable Property Acquisition) Act-2024 and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Act, 2024.