Woman burnt to death in Moulvibazar

A 66-year-old woman was burnt to death in a fire which broke out at a house at East Kadamhata in Rajnagar upazila of Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum.

Abdus Salek, officer-in-charge of Rajnagar Police Station, said a fire broke out at the house of Moyna Mia early in this morning and spread soon.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Later, they recovered the charred body of Nurjahan as she did not come out from the house due to illness while the other house inmates managed to come out.

Two cows and a goat belonging to Moyna were also burnt to death.

The origin of the fire could not be known immediately. Police and fire service are investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason behind the fire.