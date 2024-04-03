Former army man killed in Habiganj road crash

A retired army man was killed after being hit by a sand-laden shallow engine run tractor on the Madhabpur-Mantala road at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 7.20am in Rajnagar area under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Yakub Ali, 50, son of Majid Ali, a resident of Samajdipur village under Chaumuhani union of the upazila.

The accident occurred in the area when he was going to Mantala Bazar riding a motorcycle. On the way, a sand-laden shallow engine run tractor hit him coming from the opposite direction around 7:20am, leaving him dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Madhabpur Police Station Rakibul Islam Khan.

Police recovered the body from the spot and seized the vehicle, however, its driver fled away from the spot.

Legal action will be taken in this regards, the OC added.