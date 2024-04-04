Australia women’s team beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in 3rd T20

The Australian women’s cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 77 runs in the third T20I of the three-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The hosts were whacked past by 10 wickets in the first T20 before 58-run defeat in the second game despite a record hat-trick of Fariha Trisna.While they were able to get past 100 runs at least in those two matches, in third match Australia women scored 155 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs but Bangladesh were bowled out for 78 in 18.1 overs.

Skipper Alyssa Healy was the top-scorer for the side with 29 ball-45, an innings studded with six fours and two sixes while Tahlia McGrath was not out on 43 after hitting two fours and as many sixes from 29 balls.

Nahida Akter who claimed 3-31 from four overs, stifled Australia halfway through the innings before Tahlia paced the innings to help the side get past 150-run mark. Shorifa Khatun and Rabeya Khan took one wicket apiece.

Trisna who achieved a hat-trick feat in the last match went wicket-less in this game.

Tayla Vlaeminck claimed 3-12 from four overs to wreck havoc on Bangladesh women’s team, forcing them to loss wickets at regular intervals. Georgia Wareham complemented him with two wickets of just one run.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty made the team-high 32 off 31 with five fours. Opener Dilara Akter made 12 while Fahima Khatun added 11.

Australia Women’s team earlier beat Bangladesh by 118 runs in the first ODI, by six wickets in the second match and by eight wickets in the third game.