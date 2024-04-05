Sonamasjid land port to remain closed for 7 days

The export-import between Bangladesh and India through Chapainawabganj’s Sonamasjid land port will remain suspended for seven days beginning from April 8 on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

However, movement of passport holders through the port will remain as usual.

Sonamasjid Land Port C&F Agents Association president Harun-Or-Rashid confirmed the matter saying that all kinds of business activities through the land port between the two countries will remain halted for a week.

The trade through the land port will resume from April 15, he said, adding that India’s Mahdipur Land Port Exporters Association was informed about the matter.

He also said that passenger movement through check posts will remain normal despite suspension of trade.