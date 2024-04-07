Being Human clothing opens 4th outlet at Wari

Being Human Clothing, a renowned fashion brand founded by Bollywood icon Salman Khan, renowned for its fusion of style and social responsibility, is delighted to announce the opening of its fourth outlet in Bangladesh.

Situated at 36 Ranking Street in Wari, Dhaka, this expansion signifies a pivotal moment in the brands journey toward promoting fashion with a purpose.

The grand opening of the Wari outlet is slated for Friday, March 29th, 2024, promising to be an illustrious & star studded event attended by prominent fashion influencers.

This Momentous occasion not only marks the brands growth but also underscores its commitment to making a positive impact on the fashion landscape of Bangladesh.

As an exclusive offering for its valued customers, Being Human Clothing Bangladesh will be providing free signed caps to the first 25 customers at the launch of the Wari outlet.

Additionally, the next 100 customers will receive complimentary bracelets, embodying the spirit of generosity and goodwill that defines the brand.