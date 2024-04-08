Dhaka Regency unveils exciting offers to celebrate Boishakhi, Eid

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is delighted to announce an exclusive Eid ul Fitr offer in celebration of the joyous occasion of Eid.

In continuation of the festive spirit following Pohela Baishakh- the first day of the Bangla year, Dhaka regency also invite you to revel in the flavours of our sumptuous feast.

As part of the commitment to offering exceptional experiences, guests can indulge in a delectable array of dishes featuring traditional Bengali delicacies and international cuisine.

Patrons can revel in the celebration of Eid on the Buffet Dinner with a special Buy One Get One free offer with the price of BDT 4999 net at its popular Grandiose Restaurant; allowing you to share the joy with your loved ones.