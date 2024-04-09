NAP Expo 2024: Bangladesh to showcase climate adaptation success, Environment Minister says

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, announced today that the upcoming NAP Expo 2024 Bangladesh aims to highlight the nation’s achievements in addressing climate change impacts.

Scheduled for April 22-25 at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center, the expo will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on April 22.

The event will serve as a platform for sharing insights on climate adaptation strategies from around the world, fostering mutual benefits.

During a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat regarding the expo’s preparations, Minister Chowdhury emphasised the showcase of innovative adaptation measures such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered water extraction in hilly regions, climate-resilient agriculture, and infrastructure development like cyclone shelters and roadworks. The event will also celebrate Bangladesh’s rich history, culture, and heritage.

Participants will include the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, along with other governmental bodies, and international organisations l like UNFCCC, GCF, UNDP, IOM, GCA, and NGOs such as BRAC and WINROCK, demonstrating the collaborative effort in climate adaptation.

With representatives from 114 countries, the NAP Expo 2024, organised in collaboration with the UNFCCC and managed by the Least Developed Countries Expert Group, marks a significant step in global climate resilience efforts.

Present at the meeting were key officials including Additional Secretaries Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Tapan Kumar Biswas, Dr. Fahmida Khanam, and Director General of the Environment Directorate, Dr. Abdul Hamid, underlining the event’s high-level engagement and commitment.