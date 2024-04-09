Traffic pressure intensifying on Bangabandhu Expressway

The number of vehicles is increasing on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route as the government holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr commencing Wednesday.

However, vehicular movement on the highway remained normal even though there were long queues of vehicles at the toll booths.

Meanwhile, a significant number of motorcycles were seen on the highway, as many commuters opted for two-wheelers to reach their destinations ahead of the anticipated rush of homebound travellers.

Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office, said vehicle pressure on the highway started increasing since last night.

“Vehicles had to wait at the toll plaza for some time due to heavy traffic since today (Tuesday) morning. However, there have been no disruptions in the Eid journey on the highways this time. There are no reported disturbances in the area,” he said