Man’s body recovered from Sylhet canal

Police have recovered the body of a man from a canal at Companiganj upazila in Sylhet district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Babul Islam Bablu, 48, son of Tajul Islam of Uttar Islampur village of the upazila.

According to police, the deceased’s body and motorcycle were found beside the canal.

Several front and rear parts of the motorcycle were broken and his head and legs had injury marks.

Naba Kumar Singh, in-charge of Companiganj Fire Service Station said, the body was recovered from the side of Three Star Mill on Kathalbari Road at 6:30 am on Friday and handed over to police.

Babul’s family claimed that someone killed Babul in a planned way.

Companiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Dastagir Ahmed said they are investigating the matter.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. he added.