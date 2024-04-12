Teen dies by elephant attack at Mirpur Zoo

A 17-year-old boy died after being attacked by an elephant at the National Zoo in Dhaka’s Mirpur this morning.

The deceased was identified as Zahid, son of Azad Ali. Azad Ali is a mahout of the zoo and a resident of Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila.

This incident happened on Thursday around 11 am, said Dr. Rafiqul Islam Talukder, director at the Zoo.

He said mahout Azad Ali entered inside the elephant cage with his son Zahid. Suddenly, one of the five elephants attacked Zahid, leaving him seroiusly injured.

But Zahid’s father Azad Ali, did not inform the matter to the authorities and left for Kulaura with his son.

Zahid died on the way to the Kulaura, added the director.