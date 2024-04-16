Dr Yunus’s bail extended till May 23

Labour Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday extended the bail of Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus till May 23 in a case filed for violation of labour law.

Earlier this morning, Dr Yunus’s lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun submitted a petition before the tribunal Judge MA Awal seeking permamnent bail of Dr Yunus.

But the Judge rejected the plea and granted him bail till May 23.

Around 11am, Dr Muhammad Yunus appeared in the court in the case.

On March 3, the same tribunal granted the bail of Dr Yunus and three others.

The three others are: Grameen Telecom managing director Nazmul Islam, former managing director Ashraful Hasan, directors Md Shahjahan and Noorjahan Begum.

The Dhaka Third Labour Court on January 1 sentenced the four to six months’ of imprisonment, with a fine of Tk 25000 each, in the case.

The court also granted them conditional bail on the same day.

On September 9, 2021, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) filed the case against Dr Yunus and three others alleging that they violated the labour law.

The court on June 6, 2023, framed charges against Yunus and three others in the case.