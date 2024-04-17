PM Sheikh Hasina to open NAP Expo 2024 in city Apr 22

A four-day National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo 2024 will begin at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on April 22.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury made this announcement while addressing a press conference at his ministry office in the capital on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the expo aiming to address the adverse impacts of climate change in recent times.

With a focus on scaling up adaptation, this year’s event will be designed with a goal to pursue overarching outcomes aimed at increasing the scope and depth of adaptation actions.

Saber Hossain said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Bangladesh has been recognised as one of the most successful countries worldwide and as a resilient nation in adapting to climate change.

The minister said in response to an offer following the success, Bangladesh is going to arrange the event where Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UNFCCC, has given his consent to attend the programme.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment Farhina Ahmed said a total of 383 representatives from 104 countries including 114 from Bangladesh have registered to join the function.

Besides, 550 representatives from different ministries and departments of the government, climate specialists, NGO workers and students are expected to take part in this year’s programme, she said.