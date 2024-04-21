Bangladesh always ready to defend its sovereignty: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh is always ready and firmly committed to defend the country’s sovereignty from attack of any external forces.

“The main driving force of our foreign policy is “Friendship to all, malice to none”. Our target is to ensure economic development with maintaining good relationships with all the neighbouring countries,” she said.

“But, we are always ready and committed to protect the country’s sovereignty from any external attack,” she continued.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after opening Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex by unveiling its inaugural plaque on Sunday morning at the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.

She hoped army personnel will work with patriotism, professionalism and sincerity for the welfare of the country and its people being inspired with the spirit of the Liberation War.

“We will be able to build a happy, prosperous “Sonar Bangladesh” free from hunger and prosperity with collective efforts from all as dreamt of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.

The Premier said that the Awami League government has been working to achieve the sustainable development target by 2030 and build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

“That’s why, every members of the Bangladesh Army would have to be smart having knowledge of information technology,” she added.

The Prime Minister asked the army personnel to work for maintaining the country’s glory with dutifulness, professional efficiency and patriotism having confidence and loyal to the leadership.

She briefly described the measures taken by her government for the overall development of the Army.

As part of the modernization of the Army, she said Ultra modern aircrafts, helicopters, UAV, fourth generation tank, APC, missile to destroy tank and other war weapons have been added to the Bangladesh Army.

The Premier highly praised the overall activities of the Army for the country’s welfare, saying “Bangladesh Army has well established as the symbol of confidence of the people.”

She went on saying that Bangladesh military have been highly praised at home and abroad for its work efficiency and professionalism in the peacekeeping missions of the United Nations (UN).

Modern light armoured vehicle and mine resistant ambush protected vehicle have been purchased for the Army to enhance operational capabilities and ensure their security in the UN missions.

After inaugurating the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex, she visited the artillery museum set up at the complex.

During the visit, she witnessed the very realistic portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed in the museum, the historic 3.7 inch howitzer that fired the first shot of the Mujib Battery in the Great Liberation War in 1971 and the ammunition used in the artillery regiment and replicas of all the cannons and the glorious history of the notable operations of the artillery forces in the war.

On her arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

An audio-visual documentary on Mujib Battery was screened at the function.

Cabinet members, Chiefs of the three services, members of parliament, noted personalities and high military and civil officials were present on the occasion.