Ingredients:

v 1 cup finely chopped mango cubes or 2 small or 1 medium to large raw green unripe mango – peeled and finely chopped into small cubes

v ¼ cup finely chopped onions

v ½ tsp Kashmiri red chili powder or red chili powder or paprika

v ½ tsp roasted cumin powder or coarsely crushed roasted cumin seeds

v 2 tsps sugar or jaggery powder

v salt as required

v 1 to 2 tbsps chopped coriander leaves or mint leaves – for garnish

Preparation:

v Rinse the mangoes and dry them with a clean kitchen towel.

v Peel and chop the mangoes into small cubes. The chopped raw mangoes should be about 1 cup.

Method:

1. Place chopped mangoes in a mixing bowl or wide dish. Add finely chopped onions.

2. Sprinkle Kashmiri red chili powder, roasted and crushed cumin powder, sugar and salt as per taste.

3. Mix everything nicely with a spoon.

4. Cover and allow the mixture to rest for 10 to 12 minutes.

5. After some time the salad will leave moisture.

6. Serve Raw Mango Salad as a side dish with dal-rice, pulao or with your meals. You can garnish with some chopped coriander or mint leaves.