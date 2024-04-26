Saudi Arabia lauds Bangladesh’s leadership in championing sustainable development practices

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hussain Chowdhury has held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Chief Climate Negotiator Khalid M Almehaid on the sidelines of Petersburg Climate Dialogue held in Berlin.

The meeting held on Thursday underscored the commitment of both nations to work together in addressing pressing climate challenges and advancing the global climate agenda, according to a message received here today.

Minister Chowdhury and Saudi Chief Negotiator Almehaid exchanged views on key climate issues like renewable energy and climate adaptation strategies.

Saber Chowdhury reiterated Bangladesh’s unwavering dedication to ambitious climate action, highlighting the country’s significant strides in renewable energy development and climate resilience efforts.

He emphasised the importance of international cooperation and collective action in achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Saudi Chief Negotiator Almehaid commended Bangladesh’s proactive approach to climate change mitigation and adaptation, acknowledging the nation’s leadership in championing sustainable development practices.

He expressed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Bangladesh and other nations to address the interconnected challenges induced by climate change.

The bilateral meeting served as a testament to the shared commitment of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia to advancing the global climate agenda and fostering sustainable development for present and future generations.

On the sidelines of the Petersburg Climate Dialogue, Bangladesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain received an invitation letter from Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief Negotiator of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev to participate in COP-29.

Besides, he held meetings with delegates of Egypt, Denmark, Presidents of COP-28 and COP-29 and the German State Secretary.