Tigresses eye on winning start in T20 series against India

Bangladesh women’s cricket team will take on India in a the first game of the five-match T20 series on Sunday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with an aim to make a good start.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty and her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled the five-match T20i series trophy in front of the historic Ali Amjad’s Clock on the banks of the River Surma in Sylhet (beside the Keane Bridge).

Last year when India toured Bangladesh, they had to toil to win the three-match T20 series by 2-1. Bangladesh won a game, which was their second victory against India in this format and drew the three-match ODI series by 1-1 after dramatically forcing India to tie the third game. Overall India won 11 matches between two sides after playing 13 matches.

Bangladesh’s form however was a little bit worrisome as they came to the series with the back of a six straight defeats against Australia. The Tigresses as it is adorably called, were whitewashed against Australia in both three-match ODI and T20 series.

India’s last tour here in Bangladesh was eventful one. During the last ODI, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the stump by his bat after being given out and then lashed out at the umpires vehemently for poor umpiring. The game was tied at the end.