Schools, colleges reopen amid intense heatwave

All the primary schools, high schools and colleges reopened on Sunday (April 28) amid intense heatwave.

But pre-primary level classes will remain closed until further notice, and daily school assemblies will be suspended to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

Even any work outside the classroom cannot be done by the students.

While visiting some school and colleges in the capital, it was found that students were entering their respective institutions with hurry as those were opened after a long time of vacation due to Eid-ul-Fitr and hot weather.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning issued a 3-day heat alert as the ongoing heatwave is expected to continue for the next 72 hours.