Fish Salad

Ingredients:

v 6 Belly Pieces of Rui mach or Katla Mach (freshwater carp)

v 1 Onion

v 1 Tomato

v 3 Green Chilies

v ½ bunch Cilantro

v 1 tbsp Lemon Juice

v ½ tsp Tamarind pulp

v ¼ tsp rocksalt

v 1 tsp Salt

v ½ tsp Turmeric Powder

v 3 tbsp Mustard Oil (extra for deep frying)

Method:

1. Take the fish chunks and marinate those with ½ tsp each of salt and turmeric powder.

2. Heat Mustard oil in a pan.

3. Heat it till the oil changes color.

4. Now place 1-2 fishes and fry those on medium flame and then turn to the other side.

5. Fry the other side as well.

6. Once properly fried, strain the fish from the oil.

7. Similarly fry remaining fishes.

8. Cool the fishes.

9. Meanwhile, roughly chop the onion and also tomato.

10. Chop green chilies and also cilantro.

11. Now take the fired fishes in a bowl.

12. Debone the fishes.

13. Crumble those using your finger.

14. Now add chopped onion, tomato, green chilies, cilantro to the fish.

15. Add lemon juice ¼ tsp each of salt and also rock salt.

16. Add tamarind pulp also.

17. Finally add 1 tbsp Mustard oil and mix everything lightly.