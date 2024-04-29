Pry schools to remain shut till May 2 due to heatwave

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced that classes of all government primary schools, child welfare trust schools, and learning centres under the education bureau will remain closed till Thursday (May 2) due to the severe heatwave that is sweeping over the country.

A notification signed by Senior Information Officer of the ministry, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, on Monday, said that the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of children.

Besides, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions will remain closed on Tuesday, said an Education Ministry press release issued on Monday.

Additionally, educational institutes in nine districts, including six districts of Dhaka division, two districts of Rangpur division, and one district in Barishal division will also remain shut on Tuesday.

According to the notice, the directive will be implemented in Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Manikganj, and Gazipur districts of Dhaka division; Kurigram and Dinajpur districts of Rangpur division; and Patuakhali district of Barishal division.

Meanwhile, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas and technical educational institutions of Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jessore, Khulna and Rajshahi districts were directed to remain closed on Monday on the advice of the Ministry of Health and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

However, the institutions that have air conditioning can stay open if their authorities want, the Ministry of Education announced in a circular on Sunday evening.