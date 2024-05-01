College girl killed after rape at own house, one arrested

A college girl was killed after being raped at her house at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday night.

The deceased was Toma Akter, 16, daughter of Farid Ahmed, a resident of Pandargau village in the upazila.

Police arrested accused Liton Ahmed, 20, on Tuesday morning after the accident. He admitted his involvement in the incident.

Locals said Liton allegedly raped and killed Toma on Monday evening while she was alone at her house.

Later, Toma’s younger brother found the hanging body in the room and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Rajon Kumar Das, additional superintendent of Sunamganj district police.

A case was filed with Dowarabazar Police Station at night in this regard, the police official added.