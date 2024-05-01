Khaleda taken to hospital for medical tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some medical tests as per her medical board’s decision.

“Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Wednesday evening from her Gulshan residence. Several medical tests of her were conducted,” said the party press wing Samsuddin Dider.

Earlier on March 30, the BNP chairpersons was admitted to the hospital and has been kept at the CCU of the hospital. After conducting several health tests, she returned home on April 2.