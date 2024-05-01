Stain of worker’s blood in BNP’s hands: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that there is stain of worker’s blood in BNP’s hands.

“They (BNP leaders) do not have the strength of waging movement. Movement requires people. People are not with them. The blood stain of August 15 and August is 21 in their hands. The stain of laborer’s blood is in their hands. If they come back to power, they will make pool of blood,” he said.

He was addressing a discussion organized by Jatiya Sramik League in front of party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Great May Day, reports BSS.

Quader said the people of this country will not forgive those who had closed the Adamjee Jute Mills. While Sheikh Hasina is a worker-friendly prime minister as he raised minimum wages of labourers to Taka 12,500.

Calling upon the workers to be united, Quader said: ” What the leader (Sheikh Hasina) has done, will do more in the future (for the betterment of the workers). Do not create enmity by quarreling among yourselves”.

An evil force, he said, is hatching conspiracy to destroy the garment industry by instigating its workers. “Everyone should be united to face the conspiracy in the greater interest of the nation,” he said.

Awami League does not want to break BNP, he said, adding that BNP itself is responsible for breaking the party.

With Jatiya Sramik League President and valiant freedom fighter Noor Kutub Alam Mannan in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organising Secretaries Mirza Azam and Afzal Hossain.