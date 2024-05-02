Five killed as private car rammed by truck in Habiganj

Five private car passengers were killed after a collision with a truck in Habiganj’s Madhabpur upazila early Thursday.

Of the deceased, four were the members of a same family. They met the tragic accident while returning home in Dhaka from Sylhet, it was learnt.

The deceased were Jamal Mridha, 42, and his brother Khokon Mridha, 35, Jamal’s wife Kamrun Nahar, 30 and son Kawsar, 12. Another one was the car driver.

According to Madhabpur Police Station OC Rakibul Islam, the Dhaka-bound private car collided with a truck coming from opposite direction at Haritola area of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at about 1:30am. And the car got twisted.

Police, later, recovered five bodies from the car. The bodies were kept at Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue.