Thunderstorms may continue for 6 days, says Met Office

The Meteorological Department predicted rain across the country from next Monday. It was reported on Saturday that this rain may continue for six days in different parts of the country.

Meteorological office officials have also warned everyone for their own safety at this time of nor’wester. They said, after few days of rain, the heat wave may subside. But on Saturday the heat wave is not decreasing.

In the morning, the Meteorological Department predicted the weather conditions for the next 24 hours. It was said that Satuday there may be rain or thunder with gusty wind in some places of Sylhet division and some places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. Along with that, there may be scattered hailstorms at some places. Apart from this, the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country.

Meteorological Department Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick said thunderstorms may start in different parts of the country from next Monday (May 6). It is already raining in some places. But it may increase. And this condition may remain for six days.

Meteorologists believe that this heat wave will not end unless there are heavy rains across the country.