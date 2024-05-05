Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to make 2-0

Bangladesh managed another victory against Zimbabwe in the second game of the five-match T20 series to make the lead 2-0.

This time the Tigers overtook the target of 139 runs keeping eight wickets and nine balls in hand at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

In reply to 138, Bangladesh started well scoring as per the asking run rate. Despite the arrival of rain in several times, the match ended with a result.

Towhid Hridoy played the highest 37-run innings from 25 balls for Bangladesh while Mahmudullah Riyad hit 16-ball 26. Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, ans Jaker Ali Anik added 23, 18, 13 runs.

Luke Jongwe picked up two wickets for Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Bangladesh showed excellent bowling performance by restricting Zimbabwe to 138/7.

Opting to field, the Tigers started brilliantly with the bowl restricting the visitors to only 38 runs after 10 overs.

However, Zimbabwe managed to pick up 100 runs in the last 10 overs to recover from the early setbacks.

Brian Bennett, 44, and Johnathan Campbell, 45, provided the visitors with a counterattacking 73-run stand to put the total on the board.

Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets each for Bangladesh while Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, and Mohammad Saifuddin got one apiece.