Flights to be suspended for 3 days at Shahjalal Airport

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital will be suspended for three hours from May 6-8 due to runway management work.

Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director at the airport, said on Sunday.

“As part of Runway management, airport maintenance work related to center lights and markings on the runway will be started. The flight operations will be temporarily suspended from 12am to 3am on the three days from May 6 to May 8. Notices have already been issued to inform all airlines and organisations.”

Flights from Saudi Arabian Airlines, Malaysian Airways, Thai Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific make use of the runway at those hours, airport sources say. The airlines have been instructed to advance or delay the flight timings on these three days.

The airlines have also been asked to inform passengers about the change in flight timings, Kamrul Islam added.