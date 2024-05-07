418 platoons of BGB deployed ahead of upazila polls

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the first phase of the upazila parishad elections scheduled to be held on Wednesday (May 8).

BGB Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed this on Tuesday morning.

He said the BGB will work as a mobile and striking force in the election areas from May 6-10 to help the civil administration under the ‘in aid to civil power’.

The government, however, has declared May 8 as general holiday for polls in 140 upazilas to allow the voters to cast their votes without any hassle.

In the first phase, a total of 141 upazilas will go to the polls on Wednesday (May 8), while the second phase will be held on May 23.

The third and the fourth phases will be held on May 29 June 5.