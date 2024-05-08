Import-export closed at Hili land port for upazila parishad elections

On the occasion of the first phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections, the import-export activities between India and Bangladesh through Hili land port in Dinajpur district are closed on Wednesday.

However, it is normal for passport holders to pass through Hili immigration check post.

Mostafizur Rahman, General Secretary of Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, confirmed it in the morning.

He said, on the occasion of the sixth Hakimpur Upazila Parishad Election, a decision has been taken to stop the import-export activities through the land port on Wednesday. The matter has been informed to the president and general secretary of India Hili Exports and Customs Clearing Agents Association through a letter.

Import-export activities between the two countries will start from the morning on Thursday, May 9, he added.

Hili Immigration Checkpost OC Sheikh Ashraful Islam said although the import and export through the port is closed, passport holders can pass between the two countries through Hili Immigration Checkpost.