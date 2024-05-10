If AL doesn’t stay in field, BNP will carry out terrorist activities: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said if their party leaders and workers don’t stay in field, BNP will carry out terrorist activities in the name of holding rally.

“BNP’s rally means arson attack, disorder and bloodshed. So, if BNP is allowed to carry out their activities in the entire capital, it will put people’s life and properties in danger. That is why we have to stay in field,” he said, reports BSS.

Quader was addressing a joint meeting of the AL at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital on Friday (May 10).

AL leaders held the joint meeting with presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city north and south units, Dhaka district unit and all associate bodies.

The AL general secretary said AL doesn’t give any counter programme rather the party leaders and workers have to stay in field for the people’s safety.

He said if BNP gets any chance, it will make damage to state and people’s life and prosperities.

Quader said BNP fears voters and so, it is not taking part in elections. There is no logical ground of their demands over the polls, he said.

After failing to wage movement and thwarting the polls, BNP is making evil attempts to create disorder and carry out terrorist activities in the country, he added.

“Everyone will have to remain alert about it,” he said.

Those who do politics over the party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment can do anything against the state, he said.

Noting that there is conspiracy over upazila elections, the AL general secretary urged the party leaders and workers to remain alert and not to engage in any conflict.

Quader questioned whether any election was held in a peaceful manner without any causality during the BNP’s regime.

He said the first phase of the 6th upazila parishad elections were held in a peaceful manner and there was no report of any conflict.

So, credit of this peaceful election should be given to the Election Commission and the government, he said.

The AL general secretary said the voter turnout in the elections cannot be said very well but it can be said moderate.

Rejecting BNP’s call for boycotting polls, many leaders of the party took part in the upazila parishad elections, he added.

Nobody listens to anyone’s command in BNP, he mentioned.

He said BNP, which has been stuck in the quicksand of errors, won’t be able to realize anything.

Though BNP leaders make bigger talks, they have become frustrated internally, he said.

As long as they don’t return to positive trend of politics, they will remain isolated from people, he said.

About BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy’s comment that AL stays in power by appeasing the neighboring country, not the people of this country, Quader said: “India is our neighboring country and tested friend. They didn’t interfere in our elections. Awami League stays in power with the strength of people, not by appeasing India, not at the mercy of India.”

He said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, AL had not been in power for long.

“Did India bring us in power at that period?” he said.

AL Presidium Members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Qamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Afjal Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present, among others.