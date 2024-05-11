Tigers aim to whitewash Zimbabwe

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in the fifth and final game of the five-match T20 series with the mission of sweeping the series.

The match will kick off at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur at 10:00 am on Sunday. It will be aired on T-Sports and GTV.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) put this match at day time, considering the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies in mind. They would have to play the three-match T20 series against the USA and first match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup at day time.

The men in red an green are staying on the verge of sweeping the five-match series against any opponents for the first time in their history. However they didn’t play five-match T20 series on a regular basis.

Players are determined to win the last T20 in a style. They can’t think but clinch the victory to complete the preparation for the World Cup with full satisfaction.

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Biran Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.