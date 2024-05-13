Donald Lu is not so important to BNP: Nazrul Islam Khan

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan on Sunday said US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is not so important to BNP.

“Donald Lu is not so important to us. The activity of Chattogram Hill Tracts Kuki-Chin armed group is more important than Donald Lu to us,” he told a press briefing at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital.

Replying to a query of journalist about Donald Lu’s visit to Bangladesh, Nazrul Islam said: “We are concerned about our own country, Donald Lu’s matter is not so important to us”.