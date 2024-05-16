Lawyers must wear gowns from Sunday: SC

In a new circular, the Supreme Court administration on Wednesday (May 15) said that lawyers must wear gowns while hearing cases in both divisions of the Supreme Court from Sunday (May 19).

The circular, undersigned by Supreme Court Registrar General Golam Rabbani, said the notification which relaxed the requirement for lawyers to wear gowns while hearing cases in both divisions of the Supreme Court has been revoked.

This direction will be effective from May 19.

Earlier on April 20, due to the severe heatwave across the country, the SC has relaxed lawyers’ dress code.

The notification said, the requirement of lawyers to wear gowns during the hearing of cases in both divisions of the Supreme Court has been relaxed. The notice also mentioned that this order would remain in force from April 21 until further order.