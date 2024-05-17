Madrasa teacher dies of heatstroke in Dirai

Dirai (Sunamganj) Upazila Correspondent : Madrasa teacher reportedly died of heatstroke in Dirai on Today.

The deceased, Maulana Asoddor Ali (55) died in Dirai, Sunamganj due to heatstroke in the intense heat. He was a teacher of Dhal Ashram Dakhil Madrasa of Taral Union of Upazila. He died of heat stroke at 2.30 pm on Friday. On this day, the temperature in Dirai was 37 degrees Celsius.

In this regard, Ali Ahmad, chairman of Taral Union Parishad, said that his house is in Baniachang of Habiganj. He stayed in lodgings in Dhal village and taught at Dhal Ashram Dakhil Madrasa. On Friday he bathed in the mosque pool and went to Jumma prayer. He fell down on the road due to heat stroke while going to lodging with clothes after prayer and died there.