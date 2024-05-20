Patanjali brings you Ayurvedic tips to balance your hormones

Have you been experiencing unhealthy weight? Or perhaps you always end up feeling fatigued and stressed? It’s easy to point fingers at your lifestyle choices, eating patterns, and hectic schedules for these declining well-being factors. However, what many often fail to recognize is the underlying impact of hormonal imbalance. Hormones, your body’s chemical messengers, play a vital role in maintaining a healthy body and well-being. While hormonal imbalance is common, prolonged imbalance can significantly affect your mental and physical well-being. In the world of Ayurveda, hormones are termed Dhatu Agni, and an imbalance in hormones is directly linked to an imbalance in Dosha. Patanjali and Ayurveda suggest that by making major lifestyle tweaks and incorporating a few natural herbs, the Doshas, and hence the hormones, can be balanced.

A Healthy Sleep Pattern Does the Trick

With hectic work schedules followed by household chores, many of us have the habit of scrolling through phones and social media before bed, often losing track of time. Trying to fall asleep immediately after screen time can be challenging because the blue light mimics daytime, disrupting your body’s circadian rhythm. Sufficient sleep is crucial for hormonal balance. Inadequate sleep can lead to fluctuating hormones, which can contribute to obesity, stress, diabetes, and more.

Focus on Engaging Yourself with Physical Exercise

You’ve probably heard countless times about the importance of exercise and may even have a daily resolution to engage in some form of activity. However, amidst battling the snooze button or coming home exhausted, adequate exercise often takes a back seat. Even if you don’t have time for the gym, yoga, supported by science, helps manage hormone levels. Yoga not only connects the mind and body but certain postures positively impact the thyroid and endocrine glands.

Sugar Is a Culprit

Indulging in chocolate cakes, sweets, and doughnuts may seem irresistible after dinner, but there’s a fine line between enjoying sugar and disrupting your hormonal balance. Overindulging in sugar directly affects insulin secretion and can lead to insulin resistance, contributing to diabetes, increased inflammation, and more.

Natural Herbs for Potential Hormonal Balance

In addition to lifestyle adjustments, incorporating natural herbs can help manage hormones. Consider herbal infusions and supplements like Patanjali Shatavar Churna; here are a few herbs that aid in hormonal balance:

– Kalonji: Rich in antioxidants and thymoquinone, a phytonutrient that aids in hormone management.

– Ashwagandha: Helps manage stress, which directly impacts hormonal levels.

– Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties and curcumin content, which helps stabilize hormonal levels.

Maintaining consistent hormonal levels is essential for overall well-being. While there are factors beyond our control, managing hormonal levels should not be one of them.