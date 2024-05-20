Singapore witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases

Singapore is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

“We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising,” Ong has been quoted as saying by The Strait Times.

“So I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June,” the minister said.

Quoting the Ministry of Health, the report said the estimated number of Covid-19 cases in the week of May 5 to May 11 rose to 25,900 cases, compared with 13,700 cases in the previous week. The average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose to about 250 from 181 the week before. The average daily intensive care unit (ICU) cases remained low at three cases, compared with two cases in the previous week.

The minister, according to the report, said that there are no plans for any form of social restrictions or any other mandatory type of measures for now, as Covid-19 is treated as an endemic disease in Singapore. He added that imposing additional measures would be a last resort.

Ong said that with Singapore being a transport and communications hub, it will be one of the cities to get a wave of Covid-19 earlier than others.

“So Covid-19 is just something that we have to live with. Every year, we should expect one or two waves,” he said.