Kashmiri Mango Pickle

Ingredients:

v Mango 1 kg

v ginger 1 tbsp

v sugar 700 grams

v dry chili 4/5

v vinegar half cup

v salt to taste

v water half liter

Method:

1. First cut the mangoes lengthwise and squeeze them well with a spoon. Raw mangoes are better if they are slightly firm. After squeezing them, they should be soaked in water for 30 minutes.

2. Then drain the water and add half a liter of water to the pan along with sugar and ginger.

3. When the water starts to boil, add salt with the mango pieces. Simmer gently and cook until the mangoes are cooked.

4. You will have to keep the saucepan on medium heat until the syrup is almost absorbed. The mango will turn to light golden.

5. Then add vinegar and grind dry chilies.

6. Turn off the heat and let it cool down. Done pickling!

7. Once the pickle is cool store it in a jar. This pickle can be stored for a year.