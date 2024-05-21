PM Sheikh Hasina seeks Australian support in agriculture

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (May 21) sought cooperation from Australia to boost agriculture production as Australia has technological expertise in this sector.

“We need to increase our production. Because our land is decreasing and population is going up. Australia can help us in this regard as Australia is very advanced in agricultural technology,” she said.

The premier said this while Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.

She also mentioned that Bangladesh has achieved a marked progress in agricultural production by increasing it manifold in the last 15 years, but Australia can help Bangladesh boost its production further.

Prime Minister’s Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.