‘Govt can’t avert responsibility of Aziz, Benazir’s corruption’

BNP vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu has said that the government cannot avert its responsibility for corruption of former army chief General Aziz Ahmed and former IGP Benazir Ahmed.

He made the remarks taking part in a sit-in demonstration front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Friday.

Ganatantra Forum, an organisation, arranged the programme to press home the demands of withdrawal of all ‘false cases’ against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and release of all political detainess including Sultan Salahuddin Tuju and Ishraq Hossain.

Addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the BNP leader said, “I know you are in tension. Once upon a time your army chief General Aziz Ahmed is now facing sanction along with his family members. Your government is a part of it indirectly, though not directly. Your government crossed the river in 2018 through his help. A court has ordered to confiscate the properties and freeze the bank accounts of once upon a time your police chief Benazir Ahmed. He was not only your supporter, rather you had formed your government with the help of police sitting on his shoulders.”

Shamsuzzaman Dudu also said: “Now you have handed over roads and ports to a neighbouring country. You have also admitted that you have given India such a thing which India will never forget.”

With Ganatantra Forum president VP Ibrahim in the chair, the sit-in demonstration was also addressed by BNP organising secretary Emran Saleh Prince, executive committee member Abu Naser Mohammad Rahmatullah, Olama Dal’s member secretary Advocate Moulana Abul Hossain, Tanti Dal’s senior joint convener Kazi Moniruzzaman Monir, Krishak Dal’s assistant general secretary M Jahangir, Matsyajibi Dal’s member Ismail Hossain Siraji and Jubo Jagpa president Mir Amir Hossain Amu, among others.