Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident

A motorcyclist was killed after a truck hit a motorcycle at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place around 5:00 pm at Asurighat area in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman Hero, 40, son of late Monu Miah, a resident of Birainatala village under Phultala union in Juri upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said a truck hit Hero’s motorcycle from its behind when he was going to Juri from Kulaura, leaving him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to nearby Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Habibur Rahman, sub inspector of Kulaura Police Station, said the helper of the truck was arrested though the driver of vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

The body would be handed over to the deceased’s family after autopsy, he added.